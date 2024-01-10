Man, 74, dies after two-vehicle collision on Highway 102

A 74-year-old man from Dean, N.S., is dead after a vehicle and flatbed delivery truck collided on Highway 102 on Tuesday, police say.

Officers were called to the scene near Exit 7 in Enfield, N.S., at around 4 p.m., Nova Scotia RCMP said in a news release.

A Chevrolet Impala and a delivery truck were both travelling north on the highway when the collision occurred, the release said.

RCMP said the driver and lone occupant of the Impala suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the delivery truck, a 48-year-old man from Bible Hill, N.S., was uninjured.

Northbound lanes along a section of Highway 102 were closed for several hours on Tuesday as a collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

MORE TOP STORIES