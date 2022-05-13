Multiple departments respond to wildfire near Upper Musquodoboit

Several fire departments, provincial fire crews and a helicopter are on the scene of a wildfire near Upper Musquodoboit, N.S.

The Department of Natural Resources says the fire is in Dean.

The helicopter is dropping water on the fire, while ground crews are fighting it.

The size of the fire is unclear.

Sherry Dean, District 3 fire chief, said Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews are on scene, as well as crews from Milford and Stewiacke. The call was received at 10:23 a.m.

A provincewide burn ban was issued Friday afternoon.

Friday: No burning in Nova Scotia today. Open fires, like burning brush or backyard campfires, are not permitted.<br><br>Check before you burn and know municipal bylaws! Restrictions updated daily at 2 p.m.: <a href="https://t.co/RzP6hCjupx">https://t.co/RzP6hCjupx</a> <a href="https://t.co/9ZeNyzZPpS">pic.twitter.com/9ZeNyzZPpS</a> —@NS_DNRR

More than 20 units on scene

She said there are more than 20 units on scene, including engines, tankers and brush trucks.

Dean said they have multiple water supply lines set up, so accessing water shouldn't be an issue to fight the fire.

She was unsure if anyone in the area had needed to be evacuated.

"If the winds were to change or if the fire was to grow and anybody was in any danger, we would absolutely put out an alert, an emergency notification that would alert people and make sure that they were out of the area and safe in plenty of time," she said.

Power outages in the area are affecting around 3,100 Nova Scotia Power customers, the utility reported on its website. It said it shut the power off to help with firefighting efforts.

MORE TOP STORIES