Deal to build N.S. tiny home community is a step in right direction, housing advocates say

In the wake of an announcement that Nova Scotia will build a tiny home community in Lower Sackville, advocates hope it signals the province's readiness to find creative solutions to tackle homelessness.

Michael Kabalen, the executive director of the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia, said Thursday he's encouraged to see the government focus on tangible solutions to what he calls the "crisis of our generation."

For a long time, he said, there was too much back and forth between different levels of government and non-profits about who should take the blame for the increase in homelessness, and not enough action.

But with Wednesday's announcement, which also included plans to build more temporary shelters across the province, Kabalen is optimistic the tide is turning.

"As a non-profit provider and advocate, we've been talking about what we're going to do as our share and we're really thrilled to see our government finally owning their share in the solution," he said. "Not to say that people who are in need today or tomorrow are going to find what they need, but we're finally all rowing in the same direction … and the momentum should hopefully start to pick up."

The tiny home community will be located on this ball field on Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville, N.S., where many tents have been popping up over the past year. (Pat Callaghan/CBC)

The new community will be built in Lower Sackville on Cobequid Road, and provide 52 units for up to 62 people, a number which still only accounts for a small fraction of people in the Halifax Regional Municipality who are homeless or find themselves in precarious living situations.

Kabalen said there are over 1,000 people on HRM's housing list which the province will draw from to select individuals to live in the units. More than 700 of those people have experienced chronic homelessness, meaning they've been homeless for at least six months.

The province said it expects people will be able to move into 30 of the units next summer, and that the entire community will be complete by the fall.

Lessons could be learned from Fredericton

In Frederiction, a community not unlike the one set to be built in Lower Sackville is already in operation.

Marcel Lebrun is the founder of 12 Neighbours, a registered charity that operates a tiny home community on the north side of the city.

12 Neighbours has already built 72 tiny homes on the north side of Fredericton, with plans to cap its community at 99 units. (Jeanne Armstrong/CBC)

He told Maritime Noon Thursday that he's pleased to hear Nova Scotia is moving forward with its plan, which bears similarities to the work his group is doing in New Brunswick.

"I think it's fantastic. We have for a long time had a vision to share and encourage other communities to do similar thing," said

As of this month, there are 72 tiny homes on the 12 Neighbours site, with 27 more still to be built.

Lebrun says his organization's goal is to help those experiencing housing insecurity move toward independence.

Rent for each 12 Neighbours unit is subsidized at one-third of an individual's monthly income, as it will be for the Lower Sackville units.

"That's a foundation from which you can invest in personal development, goal setting, education, recovery, learning to live in community, and then ultimately, employment," he said.

Proper staffing needed

One key to 12 Neighbours success, which hasn't been without its growing pains , has been making sure there is strong support on site for residents.

Artist's rendering of the tiny home community slated for Lower Sackville. (Province of Nova Scotia)

Lucas Goltz, program co-ordinator for Downtown Halifax's Navigator Outreach Program, agrees. He connects directly with people experiencing homelessness in the city and says extra help will be key to the community's success.

"It needs proper staffing," said Goltz Thursday. "They need good support workers there that are experienced in this field who have the right training, and can support people as they move in."

The province said Wednesday that a non-for-profit organization will be established to own and operate the community, but the exact details of that arrangement have yet to be announced.

Lucas Goltz, the program co-ordinator for Downtown Halifax's navigator outreach program, says making sure residents of the new community are given proper support is crucial. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

While it's a positive step, Goltz said establishing this community is still just "scratching the surface" of what's needed in the province, especially as we approach winter, with so many people still out on the streets.

"We've still got a long ways to go. Hopefully, no one sits on their laurels, so to speak, with this one and goes, 'Okay, we've done our work now,'" he said. "This is just one step in the right direction."

