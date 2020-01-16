Deadly Dartmouth hit-and-run case headed to resolution

The case of a young Bedford, N.S., man accused of a hit and run that killed a pedestrian last year may be resolved without a trial.

The lawyer for Matthew Gerald Kennedy, 25, appeared in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Thursday morning to schedule a resolution conference.

The lawyer, Joel Pink, had earlier said Kennedy would forego a preliminary inquiry and go straight to trial.

Gary Rogers, 57, died early on the morning of Feb. 22, 2019, after he was struck as he crossed Pleasant Street in Dartmouth, N.S.

Kennedy was charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and obstruction of police. His case is scheduled to return to court on April 23, after lawyers meet to discuss a possible resolution.

Kennedy is free on conditions in the meantime.