Deadline for low-income seniors to apply for 2019 tax rebate fast approaching

Seniors in Nova Scotia have one day left to apply for a property tax rebate for 2019.

The provincial program offers low-income seniors a deduction of half of their municipal property tax. The maximum rebate is $800.

More than 15,000 seniors across Nova Scotia have received the rebate so far in 2019.

Michelle Waye, director of consumer programs at Service Nova Scotia, said the rebate has been around for many years but there are a few new features.

She said applicants can also apply for a heating assistance rebate of $200.

Another feature allows seniors who paid their taxes last year, but now are living in either a long-term care facility or with family, to receive the property tax rebate one last time.

"We allowed that group of seniors to qualify and this year that has meant that over 200 senior households have received this rebate," said Waye.

Bernie LaRusic of the Cape Breton Seniors and Pensioners Association says programs such as the property tax rebate are badly needed by seniors living at or below the poverty line. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Bernie LaRusic, an advocate for seniors in Cape Breton, praises any program that makes life easier on seniors.

"That's heaven," said LaRusic.

Program badly needed

LaRusic said that after low-income seniors pay their housing expenses they have little left for food, medications and other expenses.

"Any reduction in anything, whether it's taxes or whatever, is a marked improvement and it's something that should be worked on continually," said LaRusic.

The deadline is Tuesday. Seniors can apply at Service Nova Scotia, on its website, or pick up a form from a local seniors group.

