Deadline looms on CBRM property tax relief programs

Cape Breton Regional Municipality may be cash-strapped, but it's still willing to help property taxpayers facing financial troubles.

CBRM has not had many people take advantage of a low-interest loan program through the Nova Scotia government that spreads out this year's property taxes for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy chief administrative officer John MacKinnon said there's still money in the budget if commercial or residential taxpayers need help.

"Those that are having a difficult time paying their bills, are affected negatively because of [COVID-19], will and can get access to this program to help them get through this period," he said.

"There are people that, for no fault of their own, may this year be out of a job ... and they own a house and we want to keep them in it as best we can."

The provincial government made up to $42 million available to CBRM taxpayers under a property tax financing program that spreads out payments over 30 months, under certain conditions.

MacKinnon said only about two dozen property owners had taken advantage of that program by the June 30 deadline, so it has been extended to Dec. 31.

Low-income benefit

He said some people might not have realized they needed to access the program early on, either because they had only received an interim tax bill or their income had not yet been affected negatively by the pandemic.

CBRM is also offering up to $225 in property tax relief to low-income homeowners.

MacKinnon said that is an annual program that is open to anyone whose income is below the federal guaranteed income supplement threshold, regardless of the reason.

The deadline to apply for that program is also Dec. 31.

Applications for both programs are available on the CBRM website.

