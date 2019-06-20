Another dead North Atlantic right whale found in Gulf of St. Lawrence

A dead North Atlantic right whale has been found drifting in the Gulf of St. Lawrence northeast of the Magdalen Islands.

The whale was discovered Wednesday during a Transport Canada surveillance flight, said a news release from Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

It's not clear what caused the whale's death.

"Fishery officers have located the whale and installed a satellite tag to track it. We are currently assessing the recovery and necropsy options," the release said.

2nd right whale death this month

The carcass of a right whale known as Wolverine was discovered earlier this month in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and towed to Miscou Island in New Brunswick where a necropsy was conducted.

The initial assessment was inconclusive, Fisheries and Oceans said. However, officials said the death did not appear to be the result of a vessel strike or entanglement in fishing gear.

No right whales died in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in 2018, but 12 were found dead the prior year.

Necropsies on seven of those whales found four died from trauma consistent with vessel collisions, while two deaths were the result of entanglement in fishing gear.

As of June 7, there were an estimated 417 north Atlantic right whales left worldwide, with deaths outpacing live births, according to a Fisheries and Oceans Canada biologist.

