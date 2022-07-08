Man stabbed by stranger on Halifax walking trail

Police in Halifax are asking the public for help in locating a man who stabbed a stranger Friday.

Police responded to a weapons complaint on the Mainland Linear Trail near Westridge Drive at 11:45 a.m., according to a news release.

They found a man with non-life-threatening injuries after being attacked by another man with an "edged weapon."

Police said the men were not known to each other.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, 5-foot-8, with short black hair and wearing all black clothing. Police said he was last seen walking down the path toward Main Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, is asked to call 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips App.

