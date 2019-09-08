Waiting for the lights to come on in N.S.? It could be days, not hours

It could be days — not hours — before some Nova Scotia Power customers have their electricity restored.

The power utility is working to reconnect hundreds of thousands of customers who lost electricity during Dorian, a powerful Category 2 hurricane that became a post-tropical storm as it swept through the region on Saturday.

"We know that it's frustrating we can't give [customers] a specific time right now, but we would rather try to be more accurate," Karen Hutt, president and CEO of Nova Scotia Power, said during a press conference on Sunday.

"And so I ask that you give us a little bit of patience and you can bet as soon as we know information, we're going to convey it."

At the height of the outages, Nova Scotia Power said 400,000 of its customers were without electricity — a record number of outages for the utility. As of 2:19 p.m. on Sunday, there were 313,482 customers without electricity.

Most populated areas to be restored first

According to Nova Scotia Power's outage map, some customers could be waiting until Wednesday at 11 p.m.

The most populated areas will be restored first, Hutt said.

Hutt said crews are coming in from Maine in addition to crews already in Nova Scotia from New Brunswick, Ontario and Quebec.

Some crews from Florida affiliated with Emera — Nova Scotia Power's parent company — have also been called to Nova Scotia to help.

MORE TOP STORIES