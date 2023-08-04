Middle Sackville daycare to temporarily close after dozens of violations

The Montessori House of Learning in Middle Sackville, N.S., will close for three days later this month after dozens of violations forced the province to suspend its licence.

The daycare will be closed Aug. 16-18. During that time, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development will provide mandatory retraining for staff.

Pam AuCoin, the department's executive director, said the suspension comes after the daycare repeatedly violated regulations.

"It is very rare that we need to move to this next level," AuCoin said.

In a letter posted outside the daycare, the province cited a July inspection that resulted in eight violations.

The Montessori House of Learning did not respond to CBC's request for comment in time for publication.

But in a different letter posted outside the daycare, director Leah Buffett acknowledged there have been challenges and said staff have been working hard to improve and maintain the space.

History of violations

The daycare has had 68 violations since October 2020. That includes six staffing shortage violations and seven violations regarding proper documentation of children's arrivals and departures.

"The main concern is always the safety and well-being of children, and with repeated violations over time that increases the risk that a serious incident could potentially occur," AuCoin said.

The daycare has been on a probationary licence since November 2021. The province's letter said understaffing and inappropriate end-of-day supervision as causes of the probationary licence.

AuCoin said the daycare will have ongoing monitoring until its licence expires this November. Then the province will have to decide whether to renew it.

