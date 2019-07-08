Health authority outlines which services are ramping up after COVID-19 closures

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says it's bringing back some day surgeries, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services after they were shut down because of COVID-19.

Nearly all services deemed elective were stopped during the first wave of the pandemic as a way to free up beds, staff and equipment. The reopening of the system is expected to take months.

"We know there are many Nova Scotians who are concerned about their health since their care or treatment has been delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic," Dr. Brendan Carr, CEO of the health authority, said in a news release Tuesday.

"We share their concern and request your patience as resuming services is going to take some time as we assess and prioritize patients whose procedures were cancelled."

The health authority said all appointments that were booked until June 30 were cancelled, and it has started the process of reaching out to patients who were affected.

In the surgical department, the focus will be on day surgeries and outpatient services such as cataracts and endoscopy procedures.

Outpatient clinics are also on the list to resume. They include wound care, ECG, renal, medical specialty and orthopedic assessment.

The health authority said it will also increase the number of CT, MRI and ultrasound scans across the province.

There will also be more appointments available for blood collection.

Carr and other department heads are expected to address the reopening at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

MORE TOP STORIES