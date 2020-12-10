Man facing firearms charges after Halifax car chase granted bail

One of the two men facing a number of firearms charges in relation to a federal RCMP investigation that involved a dramatic car chase in Halifax was released on bail Friday morning.

Dawid Denisow, 24, will be on house arrest at his mother's home in Dartmouth.

He must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

During daytime hours, he can go out in the community if accompanied by one of his two sureties. Otherwise, he is not allowed to leave unless going to work, dealing with a medical emergency or appointment, or attending court.

Denisow must remain within Nova Scotia, have no communication with the co-accused, Cameron Mombourquette, and must not possess any weapons.

The evidence presented at the bail hearing are protected by a publication ban.

On Dec. 9, RCMP members of the federal serious and organized crime unit and the emergency response team attempted to stop a vehicle near Dunbrack Street and Highway 102.

The vehicle fled the scene. Police pursued it for about two minutes before officers forced it off the road.

RCMP in Halifax chase a car off the Highway 102 ramp to Joseph Howe Drive on Wednesday. The Mounties searched 13 sites and arrested multiple people as part of the investigation into organized crime and drugs in N.S.

Videos on social media show a car driving over grass and a sidewalk around 3 p.m. as multiple unmarked police SUVs and trucks followed in pursuit.

The driver, 23-year-old Mombourquette, and Denisow were arrested on Elliott Street and later charged.

The two men are facing a number of firearms charges, including possessing a prohibited weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, possessing a prohibited weapon without a licence, transporting a prohibited firearm in a careless manner and possessing a prohibited weapon with an altered, defaced, or removed serial number.

Court records say the charges relate to a 9 mm Luger semi-automatic handgun and an overcapacity magazine.

Police arrest a man on Elliott Street in Halifax after a car chase ended on the west-end street. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

In a news release sent out after the incident, police said the occupants of the vehicle threw a loaded handgun out of the window while moving. Police also found a "significant quantity of drugs believed to be cocaine" in the car.

The incident also prompted police to search a home on Willett Street in Halifax.

Denisow is also facing seven additional weapons charges, including two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm with a loaded magazine, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace and possession of a firearm without a licence.

Court documents say those charges relate to a Just Right Carbines semi-automatic 40-calibre rifle.

Denisow will return to court on Feb. 3.

Tire tracks are seen near the Highway 102 overpass by Joseph Howe Drive on Dec. 10 after citizens saw a dramatic RCMP car chase come through the area the day before. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Driver also released on conditions

Mombourquette, the driver of the vehicle, is facing additional charges of dangerous driving and failing to stop while being pursued by a police officer.

He was released on conditions on Monday. Those conditions include a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., to have no contact with Denisow, remain within the province and not possess any prohibited weapons.

Mombourquette will return to court on Feb. 3.

