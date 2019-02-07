Man charged in terrifying Highway 101 incident to undergo psychiatric exam

A Windsor, N.S., man charged with more than a dozen offences involving stolen vehicles and a high-speed trip travelling the wrong way on Highway 101 has been ordered to undergo a 30-day psychiatric examination.

David Raymond Farrell, 38, is also alleged to have threatened a man with a machete, stolen a truck, run away from police and crashed through a store at a Lower Sackville gas station, injuring two people. The events took place Jan. 31.

The man appeared briefly in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday and was remanded to the East Coast Forensic Hospital in Dartmouth to determine if he understands the charges against him and is fit to stand trial.

He is scheduled to return to court March 8.