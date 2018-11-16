Dave Wilson steps down as MLA for Sackville-Cobequid

Longtime Sackville-Cobequid NDP MLA Dave Wilson is stepping down from that role.

Wilson served as MLA for the area for 15 years.

"I want to thank the residents of Sackville-Cobequid for the privilege of being their voice at Province House through five elections," Wilson said in a news release Friday morning.

"This is a wonderful community made up of hard-working people and families and I'll always cherish the trust they've placed in me over the years."

I have all the admiration in the world for all that <a href="https://twitter.com/DaveWilsonMLA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DaveWilsonMLA</a> has contributed and accomplished in his 15 years as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, and my every best wish is with him as he moves into the next chapter of his life’s work. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nspoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nspoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/i5PPSeGrfD">https://t.co/i5PPSeGrfD</a> —@GaryBurrill

The news release didn't provide an explanation for Wilson's departure, simply saying the decision to leave politics "will allow him to pursue new professional opportunities and spend more time with his family."

"This has been an incredible journey, but in recent months I've been contemplating a life beyond politics," said Wilson in the statement. "Ultimately after 15 years, this is just the right time for me to start a new chapter and allow the people of Sackville-Cobequid to elect a new representative."

Wilson was first elected in 2003 and has previously served as health minister, minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage and minister of Acadian Affairs. He has been the NDP's House Leader since 2015.

Before entering politics, Wilson was a paramedic.