Penny Boudreau, who killed her daughter, gets more leaves from prison to go to church

The Parole Board of Canada has granted a Nova Scotia mother who strangled her daughter to death in 2008 six escorted temporary absences to go from prison to church approximately every second month.

Penny Boudreau killed her 12-year-old daughter, Karissa, in 2008. While she was initially charged with first-degree murder, she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2009.

In 2018, Boudreau was granted four escorted leaves from prison to attend church. The board noted these leaves were completed without issue.

Boudreau was sentenced to a life sentence with no chance of parole for 20 years. She has already served 10 years.

Prior to the killing, Boudreau did not have a criminal history.

A file photo of Karissa Boudreau.

"The Board notes your reported acceptance by members of the church congregation, your continued welcome by the church's staff, and the evidence of the importance of spirituality as a contributing part of your correctional plan," said the Oct. 6 written decision.

Boudreau will be able to use her escorted temporary absences within a one-year period.

The board noted Boudreau's accountability and motivation levels are high, while her reintegration potential is medium. It said she was assessed as being engaged in her correctional plan.

The decision said a psychological risk assessment in 2017 said she was rated as a low risk to reoffend violently and a very low risk to reoffend in general.

The leaves will each be three hours long and include travel time.

The board said Boudreau provided support from the pastor of the church and local police have no objection to Boudreau attending church services, as long as she's with a Correctional Service of Canada staffer and is monitored closely.

MORE TOP STORIES