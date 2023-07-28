Content
Missing Cape Breton pair facing sexual assault charges have been found, RCMP say

Daryl Lawrence Digout, 53, and Shelley Dawn Diane Digout, 48, went missing shortly after being charged on May 29.

CBC News
A photograph of a man and a woman. On the left, the woman wears a blue tank top along with a camouflage bandana. The man wears a grey sweater, with a white t-shirt peaking out underneath. He has white hair.
Shelley Dawn Diane Digout, 48, and Daryl Lawrence Digout, 53, had been missing since June. (RCMP)

Police say that two people who were charged with sexual offences have been found after they went missing in June.

Daryl Lawrence Digout, 53, and Shelley Dawn Diane Digout, 48, were initially arrested at a home in Barra Head, in Richmond County on Cape Breton Island.

RCMP say that a young person was sexually assaulted by a man and a woman in 2020. On May 29, the pair were jointly charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation and subsequently released on conditions, before disappearing last month. 

On June 9, a family member told RCMP they hadn't heard from the pair since two days after the initial arrest. The RCMP had been handling their disappearance as missing persons case.

The couple was found in Richmond County, said the Nova Scotia RCMP. 

Police said they were due to appear in court in Port Hawkesbury on Friday.

