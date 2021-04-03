Police searching for man after woman assaulted with bear spray in Dartmouth

Police are looking for a man who forced his way into a Dartmouth apartment and sprayed a woman with bear spray early Saturday.

Halifax Regional Police responded to an incident in the 300 Block of Portland Street at 2:30 a.m.

Police say the man forced his way into an apartment and assaulted the resident with the spray before fleeing on foot in a unknown direction.

The 48-year-old woman was checked by paramedics for minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a heavy set white man in his 50s or 60s. He was wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Police say they are searching for the suspect, and the Forensic Identification Section is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip or by using the P3 Tips app.

