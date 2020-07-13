Police identify 85-year-old victim in suspicious death in Dartmouth

Police have identified the 85-year-old Dartmouth woman who died in suspicious circumstances over the weekend.

Eleanor Noreen Harding was found dead in a residence on Lynwood Drive in Dartmouth on Saturday morning after police received a report of a death at that address.

Information gathered during the investigation has led police to believe Harding's death is suspicious, according to a news release Monday.

Members from the special investigation and forensic identification sections are continuing to process the scene.

Several police units were stationed on Wilcot Lane, which intersects with Lynwood, early Monday.

Several evidence markers could be seen inside a large area blocked with caution tape that included a public playground.

A house with the civic address 3 Lynwood Dr. sits directly across from the playground, and was also taped off.

A basement window of the Lynwood Drive address appears to be covered up on Monday. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Property records for the address show that Harding has owned the property since her husband died in 1999.



Police are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service and will provide more information when available, they said.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 902-490-5020. They can also send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

