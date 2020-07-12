Police investigate after Dartmouth woman, 85, dies in 'suspicious circumstances'

Police are investigating the death of an 85-year-old woman in Dartmouth.

According to a Halifax police release, the death was reported Saturday morning around 11:12 a.m.

Members from the special investigation and forensic investigative sections responded, and remained on scene into the evening at a residence on Lynwood Drive "in relation to suspicious circumstances" where an 85 year-old-woman had been found dead.

The investigation is in its early stages, and police said as of Saturday night the Forensic Identification officers were continuing to process the scene.

Details are limited at this time. Police are working with the Medical Examiners Service and will provide more information when available, they said.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling (902) 490-5020. They can also send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), through their website, or using the P3 Tips App.



