Rack of sweaters set on fire at Dartmouth store

Fire crews were called to a Dartmouth, N.S., department store Thursday night after a rack of women's sweaters were set on fire.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency got the call about smoke and flames inside Winners on Portland Street at 8:40 p.m., said acting district Chief Greg Hebb.

A store employee used an extinguisher to put out the fire, while other staff followed the shop's evacuation plan to ensure everyone got out safely.

Hebb said that when fire crews arrived, the sweaters were smoldering and there was still smoke in the store.

"We removed the garments, extinguished them outside," he said. "After that, we set up positive-pressure fans, ventilated the building, checked the air quality before we could allow people back inside."

Police now investigating

No one was injured.

Hebb said the fire was suspicious and Halifax police were in charge of the scene.

A news release from Halifax police said a Dartmouth man had been arrested for arson.

Five fire trucks and 17 firefighters responded to the incident and left around 9:05 p.m.

It wasn't clear whether the store would reopen Friday morning.

