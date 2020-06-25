Part of Highway 111 temporarily shut down after reports of shots fired

Halifax Regional Police temporarily shut down northbound traffic on a part of Highway 111 in Dartmouth, N.S., on Thursday afternoon because of a weapons call.

At 4:27 p.m. AT, police received a report that shots were fired from a small black car at a black SUV on Highway 111 near Mic Mac Boulevard.

Police have not found anyone who was injured. They are actively searching for people who were in both vehicles. There are no suspect descriptions yet.

Police temporarily blocked northbound traffic on Highway 111 between Portland and Main streets.

Anyone looking to share tips on what happened with police can contact them direct at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

