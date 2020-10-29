Mass evictions in Dartmouth adds to worrying trend for housing support worker

Cathy Young came away from apartment hunting this month with one thought: "It's too expensive."

Young and every other tenant at two neighbouring apartment buildings on Victoria Road in North Dartmouth, N.S., received eviction notices at the start of October.

The new owner is planning major renovations, which are slated to begin on Dec. 1, and they've told tenants to leave no later than Dec. 31.

Young tried to find a new place, but she couldn't afford anything on the market. Every apartment she saw was hundreds of dollars more than the $550 per month she pays now.

So she's moving into her sister's spare bedroom for a few months. She said she'll try apartment hunting again in the spring.

The new owner of 252 and 254 Victoria Rd. in Dartmouth, N.S., is planning major renovations and has told tenants they have to leave. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

It's a better scenario than what housing support worker Darcy Gillis said he is expecting for many of the tenants — "sleeping outside or trying to access a shelter."

Gillis, who works at the non-profit Welcome Housing, said that in recent years, he and his colleagues have secured homes for many clients in the two Victoria Road apartment buildings. With rents averaging around $600 per month, the building was affordable for people on income assistance or pensions.

Buildings in disrepair

"They weren't kept in the best condition," said Gillis. "Unfortunately, they do need to be repaired. But they were 32 homes for individuals who are now scrambling to find something during the holiday season."

He said the emptying of the buildings is a significant loss for the community.

The buildings are passing into the hands of Central East Developments, which evicted the tenants of another Dartmouth apartment building under similar circumstances this spring.

Central East Developments co-owner Adam Barrett is also responsible for a mass eviction in Fairview, N.S., last year . He did not respond to an interview request from CBC News.

Cathy Young says she's going to stay with her sister until at least next spring before looking for an apartment of her own again. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

In those instances, too, the buildings were in disrepair and needed to be upgraded. Following renovations, the rents rose by hundreds of dollars.

It isn't clear what Barrett will charge on Victoria Road after renovations.

Another Halifax landlord, however, recently told at least one tenant in Fairview what she can expect to pay after renovations to her building.

Grace Fogerty received a notice last week of a $650 rent increase, an increase of nearly 90 per cent from her current rent of $725 for her one-bedroom apartment on Dutch Village Road.

"The choice will be heart medication or rent," Fogerty told CBC's Mainstreet.

Fogerty said she found it "outlandish" that there's no cap on rent increases.

Fogerty's landlord, GNF Investments Limited, declined CBC's request for comment.

Housing stock 'completely depleted'

Gillis said evictions and drastic rent increases on affordable units have become so common across the Halifax area that he worries people may be desensitized to them. But the consequence is one that he said should not be ignored.

Halifax's stock of affordable housing, according to Gillis, is "completely depleted." And with that, he said he and his colleagues are "quite fearful that people are going to die on the street due to exposure [this winter], whether it's the weather or the pandemic."

Gillis said Welcome Housing has connected with 22 tenants on Victoria Road to offer help finding new homes.

LeeRoy Murphy has lived at 252 Victoria Rd. since 2001 and has been the superintendent since 2013. He's being evicted as part of the planned renovations. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

LeeRoy Murphy, the superintendent of both buildings, said he's offered to help, too, and to act as a reference.

Murphy understands the frustration of being evicted. As a live-in superintendent, he's being evicted along with everyone else.

"I've lived here almost 20 years, and I was quite content," said Murphy.

Murphy has a new apartment lined up and is preparing to move. He'll be paying $200 more in rent in his new spot.

