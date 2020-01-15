Dartmouth teen faces charges after allegedly shooting himself in leg

Halifax police say a 16-year-old boy is facing firearms charges after allegedly shooting himself in the leg.

Police were called to Courtney Road in Dartmouth shortly before 11 a.m Tuesday. The boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say it's believed the boy accidentally shot the firearm, injuring his leg.

On Wednesday, the youth was charged with careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Because he's a young person, police won't be releasing his name. He was scheduled to appear in Halifax youth court on Wednesday.

MORE TOP STORIES