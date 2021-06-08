Halifax Regional Police are investigating two reports from two different Dartmouth, N.S., neighbourhoods of a driver appearing to watch children from a car.

Police describe both incidents from Wednesday and Thursday last week as suspicious.

The first happened around 1 p.m. on June 2, when a white Hyundai Elantra with tinted windows was spotted on Barry Allen Drive in the Portland Estates area.

Police say the driver appeared to be looking at children playing in the area, but quickly left when a woman approached the car.

Then June 3, around 8:30 p.m. police say a vehicle followed a 12-year-old boy who was riding a bike in the area of Everette and Franklyn streets, before turning onto Pleasant Street near the harbour and then leaving the area. That area is about six kilometres from the first incident.

The vehicle was described as a white four-door car that was possibly a Hyundai Elantra with tinted windows.

Police have a limited description of the driver, but say he is believed to be white with a heavyset build.

"We are looking to speak with the driver or anyone that might have any information in relation to it," said Const. John McLeod, a public information officer with Halifax police. He said they hoped to learn what the driver was up to in both "suspicious" incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). People can also make tips online at www.crimestoppers.ns .

MORE TOP STORIES