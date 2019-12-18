A man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning after a stabbing at a Dartmouth apartment.

At around 8:15 a.m. police were called to an apartment building on Roleika Drive, Halifax Regional Police said in a news release.

Inside, officers found a man with serious stab wounds. He was taken to hospital.

Police said the investigation is in the early stages and are releasing no other details at this time.

MORE TOP STORIES