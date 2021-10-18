Dartmouth South Academy closed this week to prevent spread of COVID-19

Dartmouth South Academy will be closed this week to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A news release issued Sunday night said the principal will contact staff and families about at-home learning. The Dartmouth, N.S., school has students from grades Primary to 8.

The pre-primary centre, which is located on a separate site, remains open.

Public Health's mobile COVID-19 testing unit will be at the school Monday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. AT and will return later in the week.

Dartmouth South Academy has appeared four times on the province's list of schools that have COVID-19 cases connected to them, including on Oct. 10, 11, 13 and 14.

As of Friday, the last day COVID-19 case numbers were reported in Nova Scotia, the province had 199 active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES