Man sent to hospital after Dartmouth shooting

A man was sent to hospital after a Saturday shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., left him with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they were called to Camden Street at 11:46 p.m. AT.

The victim was initially taken to Dartmouth General Hospital, but was then sent to a Halifax hospital.

Police do not have a description of the suspect.

There have been several recent shootings and homicides in the Halifax area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers online, by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the P3 Tips app.

