Man has life-threatening injuries after Dartmouth shooting
Three adults were arrested Wednesday evening after a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Police say 3 suspects are in custody
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to Alderney Landing around 7:30 p.m. AT after reports of gunshots.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020.
They say they are not looking for any other suspects.
