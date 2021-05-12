Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Man has life-threatening injuries after Dartmouth shooting

Three adults were arrested Wednesday evening after a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say 3 suspects are in custody

CBC News ·

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to Alderney Landing around 7:30 p.m. AT after reports of gunshots.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to Alderney Landing around 7:30 p.m. AT after reports of gunshots.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020.

They say they are not looking for any other suspects.

