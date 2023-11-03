Dartmouth shelter set to open 24/7 until 2026

An emergency shelter in Dartmouth with space for up to 100 people will open this week and operate 24 hours a day for at least the next two-and-a-half years.

The shelter at the former St. Paul Church was originally announced as an overnight service only, opening at 8 p.m. and closing at 8 a.m. daily . It was going to close next spring.

But in a news release Thursday, the province revealed both the opening date and some changes from the original plan.

Starting Friday, anyone over the age of 16 experiencing homelessness will be eligible for a space in the shelter, which they can access around the clock until May 2026.

Community Services Minister Trevor Boudreau said the changes were made after having conversations with the organization running the shelter — 902 Man Up — and the Halifax Regional Municipality. He said the goal is to provide more consistency to the people who will be using the shelter.

"Knowing that we have three years of this space and that it'll be 24 hours around-the-clock will ensure that people have a place of their own, they can come and go as they please."

Nova Scotia Community Services Minister Trevor Boudreau. (CBC)

He said people will be able to leave their belongings at the shelter in on-site storage. They'll have access to three meals a day, showers and wrap-around support services.

The shelter will also offer drop-in services daily for people who are not staying overnight.

With over 1,000 people known to be homeless as of this month , the province's shelter offerings for the winter have been criticized as insufficient , but Boudreau said this is just a first step.

"We have sensed the urgency in this department for a while and we've been working diligently with HRM and with service providers, and we continue to have those conversations and look for opportunities to support people who are experiencing homelessness."

Boudreau said he'll be taking note of demand for the new shelter when it opens its doors.

MORE TOP STORIES