Dartmouth school temporarily closes after asbestos detected
Toxic material was detected in 2 out of 3 classrooms under construction
The Halifax Regional Centre for Education has temporarily closed Bicentennial School in Dartmouth, N.S., after "higher than acceptable levels" of asbestos were found in two classrooms under construction.
In a notice to parents Thursday, the centre said students were being sent home early after scheduled testing detected the toxic material.
The asbestos was found in two out of three classrooms that are under construction in the school, which has students from pre-primary to Grade 9.
"I recognize that receiving this information is concerning. I want to assure you that the safety and well-being of students and staff is our highest priority," Steve Gallagher, the centre's executive director, said in the notice.
Bicentennial School in Dartmouth is beginning early dismissal. The school is closing early, which includes EXCEL, and will remain closed on Fri., Dec. 9. Families have been notified. For more information: <a href="https://t.co/pZilpBVys8">https://t.co/pZilpBVys8</a>—@HRCE_NS
Gallagher said students haven't had access to the rooms where asbestos was detected since Nov. 25. Construction began three days later.
The notice said the school would remain closed on Friday.
Gallagher said the school has ordered testing for the entire school, which will also be cleaned. Testing will also be conducted after the school has been cleaned.
He said parents can expect an update from the school's principal by Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?