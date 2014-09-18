Dartmouth school to remain closed Monday pending asbestos test results

Bicentennial School in Dartmouth, N.S. that was temporarily closed Thursday after "higher than acceptable levels" of asbestos were found in two classrooms under construction, will remain closed Monday.

According to a release from the Halifax Regional Centre for Education on Sunday, the centre is still awaiting final asbestos test results.

Please note: Bicentennial School will remain closed on Monday (December 12, 2022). <br><br>Families and staff have been notified. <br><br>More: <a href="https://t.co/g8WCUTZmOL">https://t.co/g8WCUTZmOL</a> —@HRCE_NS

Those results are expected Monday, the release said, and an update will be provided on Monday evening.

