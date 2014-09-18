Dartmouth school to remain closed Monday pending asbestos test results
A Dartmouth, N.S. school that was temporarily closed because high levels of asbestos were detected last Thursday will remain closed until final test results are in.
Bicentennial School closed Thursday after toxic material was discovered in two classrooms
Bicentennial School in Dartmouth, N.S. that was temporarily closed Thursday after "higher than acceptable levels" of asbestos were found in two classrooms under construction, will remain closed Monday.
According to a release from the Halifax Regional Centre for Education on Sunday, the centre is still awaiting final asbestos test results.
Families and staff have been notified.
Those results are expected Monday, the release said, and an update will be provided on Monday evening.
