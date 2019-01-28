Police search for bearded bank robber with bandage under eye

Halifax Regional Police are asking the public for information to help them find a man with a big beard and a Band-Aid under his eye that they say robbed a Dartmouth bank Monday morning.

Police say at around 10:30 a.m. officers were called to a robbery at a Bank of Montreal on Baker Drive. Police say a heavy-set black man went into the bank, told staff he was there to rob it and demanded money. Police did not say how much money he left with.

Police say the man had a Band-Aid under his eye and another on his right hand. He also has a full beard and an earring in his left ear. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing jeans, a dark gray Under Armour ball cap and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).