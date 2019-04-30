Dartmouth road rage incident involving weapon sends man to hospital

Halifax police are investigating an incident of road rage involving a weapon that sent a man to hospital with minor injuries last night near Penhorn Lake.

Halifax Regional Police say officers were called to a report of a weapons complaint at around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Somerset Street in Dartmouth.

Police would not say what kind of weapon was involved.

A caller to 911 reported that three males got out of their vehicle at a stop sign and assaulted him. His vehicle was damaged and the man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

About 15 minutes later, police located and arrested the alleged suspects responsible on Regent Street.

Police say the suspects and victim don't know each other and the attack came after a "driving complaint."

Charges are likely, say police.

MORE TOP STORIES