Dartmouth private school buys former Bowles Arena

A private school in Dartmouth, N.S., has bought the former Bowles Arena from the Halifax Regional Municipality.

East Coast Varsity plans to use the rink for skills training for its 100 full and part-time students.

But the company also plans to provide ice time for minor hockey.

"The [Dartmouth] Whalers, Cole Harbour, Bedford, Metro East Inferno," said co-owner Brandon Moore, "And when the ice isn't in, sports like lacrosse and floor hockey will also find a home here."

East Coast Varsity co-owner Brandon Moore says when the arena in Burnside isn't being used by the school it will be open to minor hockey in the area. (CBC)

Moore and his business partner Chris Prentice plan to fix up the washrooms and dressing rooms, but the building is otherwise sound, says Moore.

Ice will go in this September and be available for bookings at the start of October.

The president of the Dartmouth Whalers is happy to have access to the Bowles once again, even with a four-rink facility in Burnside.

"I grew up playing in that rink," said Sean McKenna. "And while the new four-pad is nice, it's definitely good to have that back in the fold."

East Coast Varsity already has expansion plans underway.

The company is setting up a 60,000-square-foot indoor facility next to the rink for football, soccer, baseball and other sports.

"None of them have a home for the fall and winter right now, " said Moore, "So they're all ecstatic."

The indoor turf is in an insulated, domed facility that the company also intends to have ready for October.

