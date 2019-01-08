Dartmouth woman hit in marked crosswalk has life-threatening injuries

Paramedics have taken a 44-year-old Dartmouth woman to hospital with what police describe as life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a pickup truck as she tried to cross Albro Lake Road in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod said the collision happened at about 11:10 a.m. Tuesday at a well-marked intersection at the corner of Albro Lake Road and Victoria Road in north-end Dartmouth.

"She was crossing Albro Lake Road in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a truck that was turning left from Victoria Road," said MacLeod.

The driver, a 58-year-old Dartmouth man, was issued a summary offence ticket and charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. He will appear in Dartmouth provincial court at an unspecified future date.

MacLeod had no update on the woman's condition.