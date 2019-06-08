Dartmouth park opens municipality's first outdoor toy chest

A barbecue was held at Aberdeen Court Park in Dartmouth, N.S., Saturday afternoon to mark the opening of the municipality's first outdoor toy chest — known as a playbox.

A playbox is a container filled with outdoor play items like bowling pins, hula hoops, skippers and Frisbees. It will be open year-round and residents will be in charge of replenishing it over time.

"A playbox, to simplify it, is recreation in a box," said Devon Bundy, a community developer with the municipality's parks and recreation department. "Ultimately, what we're trying to do is encourage communities to come out, use the spaces that are available to them."

Bundy said the playbox at Aberdeen Court Park is a job-site box, a container usually found at construction sites.

He said a playbox in Kentville, N.S., served as inspiration to add one in Dartmouth.

Outdoor play items inside the Aberdeen Court Park playbox. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

"We took the design, copied what they were doing and brought it here," Bundy said.

People who live in the area stopped by the park to take a closer look.

Devon Bundy, left, and Penelope Kuhn were part of the team that brought the playbox to Aberdeen Court Park. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Judy Mitchell has lived in the area for 20 years and said she's looking forward to bringing younger family members to the park.

"I think it's a fantastic idea and it's funny because the other day I had one of my five-year-olds here and she's outgrown all the toys I have at my house ... so when she's here on Monday, she'll be over here," Mitchell said.

Nick Wile with his daughter, Penelope, 5, at Aberdeen Court Park. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Nick Wile, who has lived in the community for a decade, brought his five-year-old daughter with him to the park to check out the box. The two played a round of catch before switching to hula hoops.

"I think it's a great way to get the kids in the community together," Wile said.

Tony Mancini, the muncipal councillor for the area, said the Dartmouth playbox is a test, but he said it's possible there could be more around the municipality in the future.

"You look at a play set, it can be $300,000-plus to put into place, not that this replaces that — but it can be an alternative in many communities," Mancini said.

Aberdeen Court Park is located in Dartmouth, N.S. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Aberdeen Court Park will also get an asphalt pad with painted-on games.

A board with different designs was set up and residents could add a sticky note to the one they like best.

"It may be hopscotch or maybe an obstacle course but the community does it," Mancini said.

"So they come up with the idea, the concepts, an artist comes in and does an outline and then the community does the actual painting. It's theirs, they have a vested interest."

