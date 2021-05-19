6 vehicles burned outside Dartmouth home; police suspect arson

Halifax police are investigating what they call a suspicious fire that was set in Dartmouth early Wednesday morning and damaged six vehicles.

Officers responded to a report of two vehicles on fire at a home on Walker Street around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to a police news release.

When they arrived, they found six vehicles had been involved and all were damaged, the release says. Four of the vehicles were parked on private property and two on the street.

Policy say their investigation so far indicates the fire was deliberately set, and they have released a suspect description: a white man, about six feet tall, wearing cargo shorts.

The release says a dark, older model Toyota Corolla was seen leaving the area and could be connected to the fire.

Police say no one was injured.

