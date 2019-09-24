Plan to bring north-end Dartmouth groups together gets $100K boost

The Nova Scotia government has come to the aid of two organizations devoted to helping families throughout north-end Dartmouth.

Premier Stephen McNeil delivered the news Tuesday that his government would contribute $100,000 toward plans to locate the Dartmouth Family Centre and the Dartmouth North Community Food Centre under the same roof.

The organizations are currently in separate buildings about a 10-minute walk from each other.

But it's about more than creating a convenient one-stop-shop for the programs and services offered by both organizations, according to Caralee McDaniel, manager at the Dartmouth Family Centre.

"Right now, we put out two separate calendars and of course there are days that are in conflict with each other," said McDaniel. "So when we come together as one space, with one calendar, people won't have to pick and choose a cooking program over a parenting-support program or vice versa.

"We're looking at doing things like that so that people can access more."

Wendy Fraser is the executive director of the Dartmouth North Community Food Centre and the Dartmouth Family Centre. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

Another issue is the family centre building on Albro Lake Road is not fully accessible.

The food centre on Primrose Street is a ground-floor operation and the plan is to locate the family centre in that building. It's a $500,000 project and the province's contribution is the first major donation.

Wendy Fraser, executive director of both organizations, called it a great start to the fundraising campaign.

"It's very important because it really says that the province [is[ behind us and believing in this initiative," she said.

"We've got a number of people who are already expressing interest in donating. And so we feel really good about getting there quickly."

Community Services Minister Kelly Regan and Premier Stephen McNeil chop vegetables at the Dartmouth North Community Food Centre. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

Diana Franklin, her 15-year-old son Kwamé, his three-year-old brother Dezmond and her grandmother have all received support from both organizations over the past several years.

"I really did need support for the whole crew, as well as even myself, if it was just advice or someone to talk to and hear me out when I needed," she said.

She singled out her home-support worker who was there when the family needed her most. After her grandmother died, Franklin and her boys lost their home.

"That was the hardest time. That was a really hard time dealing with grief and homelessness but having [the support worker] there made things a little but easier. I had a rock."

MORE TOP STORIES