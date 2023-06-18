Dartmouth motorcyclist dead after Newport Station crash

A 54-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man died Saturday after a motorcycle crash on Highway 1 in Newport Station, N.S.

In a news release, RCMP said the motorcycle drove off the road and crashed.

First responders were called to the scene around 3:05 p.m. AT.

The man was declared dead there.

A section of the highway was closed, but has since reopened.

