Dartmouth residents allowed back home after morning gas leak 

Homes in a Dartmouth neighbourhood were evacuated Thursday morning after a large gas pipe ruptured.

Gas crews, Emergency Health Services and police were called to the scene on Linden Lea.

There were no injuries.

"Construction workers were digging and they hit a 1.5-inch gas line," said Lt. Kevin Corkum of Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency while on scene.

Residents on Linden Lea were asked to leave their homes as a precaution, followed by people living on Old Ferry Road, St. Georges Lane, and parts of Pleasant and Portland streets.

Gas crews were able to locate and shut off the pipe valve in the area. People were permitted to return to their homes after 30 minutes.

Pleasant and Portland streets were closed from St. Georges Lane to Old Ferry Road. They reopened before noon.

MORE TOP STORIES