Marchers in Dartmouth 'outshine the hate' in response to homophobia

The small Dartmouth, N.S., neighbourhood of Ocean Breeze Village was full of people decked out in rainbow-coloured clothing and waving pride flags Saturday afternoon.

About 200 people took part in the mini-Pride parade — an event that was planned after a couple's home was vandalized with homophobic slurs overnight Wednesday.

"It took one person to create that hate, said Jason Spurrell, one of the organizers of the parade.

"And that one person's hate created hundreds of love, so love is always going to trump it — pardon the pun — but it's always going to outshine the hate."

Spurrell, dressed in drag as Rouge Fatale, used to live in the Ocean Breeze Village neighbourhood. He said the incident is the reason why Pride events are still held.

Homophobic slurs were painted on a Dartmouth home overnight Wednesday. (Brittney Markey/Facebook)

"I can't walk down the street holding my partner's hand without a double look. People don't seem to understand and they take for granted what they don't get to see," Spurrell said.

"And this is why we have Pride, this is why we show our magnificent queerness, because we want it to be just a normal day and this just showed how many people want that as well. And there's nothing else better."

Laura Lawson, a Dartmouth resident who marched in the parade, wanted to show support for the couple.

"As a member of the queer community, I think it's really important to show anybody who's attacked for their their sexuality, their gender, anything like that, to show them that they're not alone and that we're here with them supporting them," Lawson said.

"And it's also important for members of the queer community to come out and say … we're here and we're not afraid and you're not going to scare us away."

Here’s a sense of just how many people marched through Ocean Breeze Village <a href="https://t.co/Ls1atvQ94l">pic.twitter.com/Ls1atvQ94l</a> —@AnjuliCBC

Easily hundreds of people here <a href="https://t.co/cHhnDxzDCb">pic.twitter.com/cHhnDxzDCb</a> —@AnjuliCBC

Rebecca Wells, another Dartmouth resident, said what happened to the couple was tragic.

"It's very scary. And I recently just came out and to come into something that's so heart-wrenching, I just want to get out and show support," Well said.

Police are still looking for information about the graffiti. Tips can be made directly to Halifax Regional Police or anonymously through Nova Scotia Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

