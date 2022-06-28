Police find body of missing swimmer in Dartmouth lake early Tuesday morning

Halifax Regional Police say they have found the body of a 21-year-old man who went missing while swimming in Maynard Lake in Dartmouth on Monday evening.

Police said in a news release first responders were called to the lake near downtown Dartmouth at around 7:14 p.m. AT on Monday.

Witnesses told officers they saw a man having trouble swimming and he went underwater. Police say officers and firefighters from Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency were unable to find him.

The Halifax Regional Police say the RCMP Underwater Recovery team found the man's body shortly after 1:30 a.m. AT on Tuesday.

Police are not releasing the man's identity.

