Dartmouth man who hit woman with car pleads guilty

A 53-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man has pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm in connection with a collision in Dartmouth in May 2017.

Gerald Desmond was facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder, in connection with the incident in which a woman was seriously injured. She was in the roadway on Farrell Street when she was struck.

Police said at the time that Desmond knew the woman and had been arguing with her before getting in his car and striking her. He has been in custody since shortly after the incident and was facing a trial next May.

But during a brief appearance in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax Thursday morning, Desmond switched his plea to guilty on one charge. The other charges he faced will be dealt with when he is sentenced next month.