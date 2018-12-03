Dartmouth man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2015 stabbing

A 25-year-old Dartmouth man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges in connection with a stabbing on Portland Street more than three years ago.

Bradley Wayne Knoll, 59, died after being stabbed early on the morning of June 18, 2015.

Two people were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the crime: Michael Rhyno and his mother, Michelle Rhyno.

Charges against Michelle Rhyno were eventually dropped.

Michael Rhyno faced a charge of second-degree murder and was scheduled to face a judge and jury trial beginning this week.

However, in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Monday, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Rhyno is to be sentenced in March.