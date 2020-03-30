Watchdog investigates death of Dartmouth man after he was Tasered by police

Nova Scotia's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 28-year-old Dartmouth man after he was Tasered by police.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a call about a man inflicting self-harm early Monday morning, according to a news release from the province's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).

Police entered a home and attempted to prevent the man from further harm but he became uncooperative.

An officer Tasered the man in an attempt to stop him, the release said.

The man was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation was turned over to SIRT by Halifax police. ​​SIRT investigates serious incidents arising from police actions in Nova Scotia and decides whether charges are warranted.

