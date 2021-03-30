Skip to Main Content
Man, 71, dead following single-vehicle crash in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police responded to the incident near Everette and Pleasant streets around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police say the vehicle left the road and hit a cement barrier, causing the vehicle to flip over. (Robert Short/CBC)

A 71-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Dartmouth on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the incident near Everette and Pleasant streets around 9:10 a.m.

Police say the vehicle left the road and hit a cement barrier, causing the vehicle to flip over.

The driver was dead when officers arrived.

The collision investigation unit is in the area and the investigation is ongoing.

