Man, 71, dead following single-vehicle crash in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police responded to the incident near Everette and Pleasant streets around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday.
A 71-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Dartmouth on Tuesday.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the incident near Everette and Pleasant streets around 9:10 a.m.
Police say the vehicle left the road and hit a cement barrier, causing the vehicle to flip over.
The driver was dead when officers arrived.
The collision investigation unit is in the area and the investigation is ongoing.
