Dartmouth man charged with attempted murder after shooting, robberies

A Dartmouth, N.S., man has been charged with attempted murder and various other charges after a shooting last year and multiple recent robberies.

Gregory Thomas Weeks, 28, was arrested in the 1600 block of King Street in Windsor, N.S., on Friday by Halifax Regional Police, with help from the Lower Sackville and Windsor RCMP detachments.

Weeks is facing 20 charges, including attempted related to a Nov. 25, 2019, shooting in the 5000 block of Tower Terrace in Halifax.

A woman inside a residence was struck with a bullet that had been fired through a window from outside the home. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Weeks is also charged in relation to four other incidents this September throughout Dartmouth.

On Sept. 3 and 4, there were robberies reported at the Esso gas station at 174 Ochterloney St., Highfield Variety at 94 Highfield Park Dr., and the Irving gas station at 200 Waverley Rd.

In each case, police said a man with a knife entered and demanded cash and cigarettes and then ran away with the items. None of the employees reported any physical injuries.

Man tried to steal car, police say

Then on Sept. 23, police responded to a report of a robbery in the 0-100 block of Kennedy Drive in Dartmouth.

A man had responded to an advertisement of a vehicle that was for sale but when he showed up to meet the seller, the man pulled out a knife and tried to take the car.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, then locked themselves in the vehicle and the suspect ran away.

Weeks is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Monday to face the following charges:

Attempted murder

Robbery (x 4)

Possession of weapon dangerous to the public (x 5)

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence

Discharging a firearm with intent

Careless use of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Assault with a weapon

Fleeing police in conveyance

Dangerous operation of a conveyance

Operation of a conveyance while prohibited (x2)

MORE TOP STORIES