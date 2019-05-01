Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired in North Preston

A Dartmouth, N.S., man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing shots in the North Preston area for the second time in nine months.

A driver called police after someone shot their vehicle on Clarence Street on April 19 around 10:23 p.m., RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was not injured.

Cambridge Jecoby Downey, 25, also known as Colby Downey, was arrested during a traffic stop on April 24 and charged with attempted murder and multiple weapons offences.

Last August, Downey was charged with weapons offences after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at a home on Downey Road. The shots were fired from a silver car, police said.

Downey was released on conditions in August and those charges are still pending.

He now remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on May 6.

MORE TOP STORIES