Man charged after car caught going 105 km over limit

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a Dartmouth man after a car was clocked driving 185 km/h on Highway 111 — an area where the speed limit is 80 — Tuesday morning.

The vehicle was stopped at Exit 8 near the Woodside area of Dartmouth just after midnight.

The man was charged with stunting and his driver's licence was suspended for seven days.

A fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.