Dartmouth man charged with attempted murder after Lake Echo stabbing

A 57-year-old man was held in custody after a woman was stabbed in Lake Echo, N.S., on Friday night. Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anjuli Patil · CBC News ·
RCMP say they were called to a home on Bumpy Lane in Lake Echo, N.S., at 2 p.m. on Saturday. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

A 57-year-old Dartmouth man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed on Friday night.

RCMP say they were called to a home on Bumpy Lane in Lake Echo at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

In a news release, they said a woman "had attended the home, to check on a woman, who is known to her." Once she was inside, she found the victim "suffering from life threatening injuries and called for help." The victim was taken to hospital.

Police say the victim had been stabbed by "a man known to her, the evening prior."

On Sunday afternoon, police said a man turned himself in to Halifax Regional Police headquarters in Halifax.

The man was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, uttering threat, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of a weapon contrary to order.

The man was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

